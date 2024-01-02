Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IRM opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

