Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

