Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

