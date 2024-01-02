Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

