Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

