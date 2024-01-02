Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

