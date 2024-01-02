Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,887 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

