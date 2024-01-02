Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 39,462 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.