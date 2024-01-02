Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,437 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.