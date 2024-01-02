Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 5,818 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

