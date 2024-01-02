Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

ET stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.