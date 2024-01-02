Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 431,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

