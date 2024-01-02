Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,210,513 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.