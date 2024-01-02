Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $76,564,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

