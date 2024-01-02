Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDC

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.