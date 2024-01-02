Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.81. 25,138,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.