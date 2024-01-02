Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.8% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,117,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,518,000 after buying an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,982,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $791.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

