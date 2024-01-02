Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

