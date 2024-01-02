Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,827,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

