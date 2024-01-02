TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.62 and last traded at $135.98. Approximately 256,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29,615% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

TFI International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

