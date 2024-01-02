The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Down 2.9 %

AZEK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,564,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,390 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.