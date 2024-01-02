The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.08. 480,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

