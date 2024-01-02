The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $429,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

