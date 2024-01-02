The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $84.06 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.