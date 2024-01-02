The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.42

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $113.85, with a volume of 75424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

