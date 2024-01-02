The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE EL traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.95. 612,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

