The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 61,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.