The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 61,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.