The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
