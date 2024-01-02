The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $493.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $437.00 to $493.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.71. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $387.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

