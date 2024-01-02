The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 1,202,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

