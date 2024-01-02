The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 198,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

