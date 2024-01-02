The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

