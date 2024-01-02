The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.28. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

