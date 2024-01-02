The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.27

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 239127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,493.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 390,406 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

