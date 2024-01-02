The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 445394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.