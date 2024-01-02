The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.9 %

SHW traded down $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.83. The company had a trading volume of 968,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.