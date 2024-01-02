The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 840,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

