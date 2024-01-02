The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $152,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after acquiring an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $93.79. 611,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

