The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. 155,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,624. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

