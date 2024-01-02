The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 671,870 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.