THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on THG from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on THG from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

LON THG opened at GBX 84.02 ($1.07) on Tuesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.04 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

