Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

TWKS opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

