Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
