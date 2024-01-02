Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.