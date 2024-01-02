Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
