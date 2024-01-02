Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

