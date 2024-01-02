Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.54.

TSE TPZ traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.29. 43,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,502. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3666921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In other news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

