Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 685,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 67,788 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.94.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.