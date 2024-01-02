Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.29.

TOU stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.70. 363,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.66. The company has a market cap of C$20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7870159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $374,922 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

