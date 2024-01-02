Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

