Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 29,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,176 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WYNN traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 2,982,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.75 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

