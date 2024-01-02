Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 228,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 302% compared to the average daily volume of 56,956 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 19,892,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,665,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

